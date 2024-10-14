Qatar Affirms Commitment To Combating Organized Crime, Establishing Successful, Effective Criminal Justice System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: The State of Qatar affirmed its commitment to combating organized crime by focusing on prevention and control measures, upholding the rule of law, and establishing a successful and effective criminal justice system.

This came in the State of Qatar's speech to the of the Parties to the United Nations against Transnational Organized Crime, which kick-started in Vienna on Monday. The speech was delivered by HE Advisor to HE the of Interior Major General Dr. Abdullah Yusuf Al Mal, who is also Head of the Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of the Doha Declaration, adopted by the 13th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

In his remarks, His Excellency noted that the State of Qatar has maintained a high ranking among the safest countries according to the Global Peace Index and the Global Organized Crime Index.

He stressed the State of Qatar's eagerness to enhance its partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), highlighting the inauguration of the UNODC Regional Center for Combatting Cybercrime in Doha this year, which serves the Middle East and North Africa region.