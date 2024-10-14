Qatari Plane Arrives In Beirut Carrying Aid To Support The Lebanese People

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: A Qatari Amiri Air Force Aircraft arrived today at Rafic Hariri Airport in the sisterly Lebanese Republic, carrying aid including medicines, shelter supplies and food, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the brotherly Lebanese people due to the humanitarian crisis they are currently experiencing due to recent developments.

The aid was received by of Environment and Chairman of the Emergency Committee HE Dr. Nasser Yassin, Minister of Economy HE Amin Salam, Advisor to the Minister of Health HE Dr. Hicham Fawaz, and Director General of the Ministry of Health in the Lebanese caretaker government HE Fadi Salam.