(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department announced the approaching of the Al-Wasm season (Al-Wasmi), which is set to officially commence on October 16.

According to QMD, the Al-Wasmi season derives its namesake from its compatibility with various such as truffle truffle and Geranium (Al-Yarwa).

Lasting 52 days, temperatures are expected to drop in Doha during the Al-Wasmi season, with the weather being warm during the daytime and mild at night with a tendency to get cold at times, particularly with the blowing of dry Northwesterly winds.