Al Wasmi Season Begins Wednesday, Bringing Rainfall To Qatar: QMD
Date
10/14/2024 2:00:25 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department announced the approaching of the Al-Wasm season (Al-Wasmi), which is set to officially commence on October 16.
According to QMD, the Al-Wasmi season derives its namesake from its compatibility with various plants such as truffle truffle and Geranium (Al-Yarwa).
Lasting 52 days, temperatures are expected to drop in Doha during the Al-Wasmi season, with the weather being warm during the daytime and mild at night with a tendency to get cold at times, particularly with the blowing of dry Northwesterly winds.
