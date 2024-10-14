Spain Urges EU To Suspend Free Trade Agreement With Israeli Entity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: Spain urged the member states of the European Union (EU) to suspend the bloc's free trade agreement with Israeli entity.

This came in a statement by Spanish Prime Pedro Sanchez who explained this call by pointing to Israel's violations in Gaza and Lebanon.

For several months, Spain and Ireland have been discussing with other EU countries the need to review the trade agreement with Israel, particularly regarding the human rights clause.

Just two days ago, Sanchez had called on the international community to stop selling arms to the Israeli occupation, while condemning the Israeli attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).