عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir To Chair Qatar's Delegation To GCC-EU Summit On Wednesday In Brussels

Amir To Chair Qatar's Delegation To GCC-EU Summit On Wednesday In Brussels


10/14/2024 2:00:25 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will head the State of Qatar's delegation to the first summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, set to take place on Wednesday in Brussels, the Kingdom of Belgium.
HH the Amir will be accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and an official delegation.

MENAFN14102024000063011010ID1108777239


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search