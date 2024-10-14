Amir To Chair Qatar's Delegation To GCC-EU Summit On Wednesday In Brussels

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will head the State of Qatar's delegation to the first summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, set to take place on Wednesday in Brussels, the Kingdom of Belgium.

HH the Amir will be accompanied by Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and an official delegation.