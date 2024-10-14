Podcast: Avoq Strategic Planning Lead On Data-Driven Decision Making

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this episode of the PRovoke podcast, Avoq strategic planning leader Dianne Riddle Mikeska takes a wide-ranging look at how the comms industry, with a particular focus on public affairs, is leveraging data in its decision-making process. The far-reaching conversation with PRovoke Media founder Paul Holmes covers topics from the key role tools and play in strategic planning to the importance of maintaining people - by way of polling, focus groups and the like - as a central part of the process.







