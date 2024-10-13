(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, October 13 - Press Release

October 13, 2024

Bong Go defends Duterte's War on Drugs; calls for impartial investigation on Garma's allegations

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go issued strong statements on the legacy of former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs and the recent allegations made in the ongoing House of Representatives' Quad-committee hearings. Go emphasized the public's right to truth and fairness while defending the integrity of both the Duterte's administration and his role during that period.

In a statement, Go highlighted the cornerstone of Duterte's platform that led to his presidential victory: combating illegal drugs and crime. Go reminded that this was a crucial commitment made by Duterte to the Filipino people.

"Ilan sa mga plataporma na inilatag ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong tumatakbo palang siya na naging rason rin ng kanyang pagkapanalo ay ang kampanya kontra droga at kriminalidad na sumisira sa bayan. Kaya noong naging pangulo siya, 'kontrata' niya yan sa taumbayan na kalabanin talaga ang talamak na iligal na droga sa bansa at magkaroon ng maayos na lipunan," said Go.

He stressed that the campaign against illegal drugs was a key point in every State of the Nation Address (SONA) from 2016 to 2021, which received widespread support, even earning a standing ovation from those in attendance.

"Sa bawat SONA niya mula 2016 hanggang 2021, binanggit niya iyan sa harap ng buong sambayanang kanyang pinagsisilbihan," stated the senator.

This reflects the strong backing from both the Senate and the House of Representatives at the time. "Both Houses of Congress agree with this policy, even giving the former President a standing ovation when the war on drugs is mentioned during his SONAs," Go added.

Addressing criticisms of the campaign, Go defended Duterte's commitment to the rule of law, emphasizing that the former president, as a lawyer and former prosecutor, never condoned unlawful killings.

"The former President has stated numerous times that his administration never sanctioned nor tolerated any form of senseless killings. Abogado si FPRRD na naging prosecutor pa. He knows and has always respected the rule of law," Go stated.

Go also clarified his role during the Duterte administration, underscoring that as the Special Assistant to the President, his duties were limited and without involvement in police operations.

"Bilang Special Assistant to the President noon, I have no participation whatsoever, directly or indirectly, in the operational requirements of the war on drugs," he said.

"As stated in the Executive Order creating my position, my functions are limited to scheduling, appointments, and presidential engagements. My mandate does not include police operations," Go explained.

He further emphasized that he had no hand in police operations or the financial management of the Office of the President. "Let me be very clear. Walang kinalaman ang aking opisina sa operasyon at organisasyon ng kapulisan. Hindi rin ako mismo humahawak ng pera ng opisina ng Pangulo dahil hindi yan parte ng mga tungkulin ko noon," Go asserted.

Go also expressed his and Duterte's strong support for the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other uniformed personnel, emphasizing their efforts to raise their salaries and advocate for more operational support.

"Full support kami ni FPRRD sa PNP at ibang uniformed personnel sa kanilang trabaho kaya nga namin ipinaglaban ang pagtaas ng kanilang sahod. Isinulong rin niya na madagdagan ang operational support sa pulis para magampanan nila ang kanilang tungkulin," Go explained.

However, he clarified that there was no reward system that incentivized taking lives during the campaign against illegal drugs. "Gayunpaman, nais kong klaruhin na walang reward system na iniimplementa noon kapalit ang buhay ng sinuman," he emphasized.

Go also lamented the current politicization of investigations into the Duterte administration's war on drugs. "Nakakalungkot na baliktad na ang panahon ngayon. Hinahaluan ng pulitika ang mga imbestigasyon, at binabalewala na ang pinagsikapan ng nakaraang administrasyon na linisin ang bansa laban sa kriminalidad at droga para sa kinabukasan ng bayan at ng ating mga anak," he said.

He further underscored the widespread public support that Duterte's anti-drug campaign received, and how it made Filipinos feel safer in their communities. "The war on drugs of the previous administration, lest we forget, enjoyed widespread public support across all sectors and people are now seeing the difference in how once upon a time they felt safe in the streets and their communities," Go added.

In a separate statement, Go also addressed the affidavit of Retired police colonel Royina Garma, who is accused of participating in a murder plot. He dismissed the allegations made, calling them diversionary tactics intended to shift focus away from the real issue at hand.

"The Affidavit and statements of Col. Garma during the recent Quadcomm hearing are clear diversionary tactics to muddle the true issue she is facing - her participation in an alleged murder plot," Go stated.

He emphasized that such unsubstantiated and malicious claims have no place in a legitimate investigation, urging the Senate to ensure fairness and impartiality.

"Malicious and unsubstantiated statements should have no place in any credible investigation. I would strongly encourage the Senate to conduct an impartial investigation on these allegations," Go remarked.

Go reiterated his commitment to the Filipino people, asserting that while he prefers to focus on his public service work, he will not allow his name to be tarnished by baseless accusations.

"Palagi kong sinasabi, karapatan ng taumbayan na malaman ang katotohanan. Doon lang sana tayo sa totoo at tama. Kilala n'yo po ako. Mas gusto kong magtrabaho at magserbisyo lamang sa kapwa ko Pilipino pero kung sariling pangalan ko na ang nadudungisan, hindi ako papayag dyan," Go firmly stated.

A Pulse Asia survey conducted in June 2018 revealed that nearly 70% of Filipinos considered Duterte's War on Drugs as his administration's most significant achievement. From a list of 15 key accomplishments, this initiative was highlighted by a majority of respondents, particularly in Metro Manila and across all socioeconomic classes.

Duterte's approval and trust ratings in the final months of his presidency also underscore a notable phenomenon in Philippine politics. According to PUBLiCUS Asia Inc.'s Pahayag 2022 first quarter survey, Duterte enjoyed a 67.2% approval rating and a 61.2% trust rating, both showing an upward trend from the previous year. These high ratings, particularly as he neared the end of his term, are considered a "rarity", where outgoing presidents often face declining public sentiment.

