Agility Logistics Parks Begins Major Riyadh Expansion

(MENAFN- Four) RIYADH – Oct. 13, 2024 – Agility, a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure, and innovation, announced plans for the final phase of expansion at the Agility Logistics Parks (ALP) warehousing complex in Riyadh.



The expansion project represents an investment of 250 million SAR and will add 100,000 SQM of Class A warehousing to the complex, taking the total available 551,368 SQM. The first phase of the expansion will be ready and operating in Q1 2025. It is expected to create 300 new jobs for Saudis.



ALP developed and operates state-of-the-art warehousing complexes in Riyadh and Dammam. The company is investing more than 611 million SAR to build a third ALP complex, near Jeddah.



Michel Saab, global CEO of Agility Logistics Parks, said the help and collaboration of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), the Ministry of Investment (MISA), and the Riyadh region municipality were vital to the launch of the ALP expansion in Riyadh.



“ALP’s expansion in Riyadh is not just about increasing our operational capacity,” Saab said. “It represents a substantial contribution to the growth of the logistics market in Saudi Arabia and will allow international companies to invest in their growth in the Kingdom. By building world-class warehousing, we are able to provide critical infrastructure that is helping to make the Kingdom a global and regional logistics hub.”



ALP offers some of Saudi Arabia’s most modern, sustainable warehousing. Its Riyadh Logistics Park is home to storage, distribution, processing, and fulfillment operations of some of the country’s leading consumer, industrial and e-commerce brands. In 2022, a warehouse at the Riyadh park became the first building in the Kingdom and the first warehouse in the GCC to receive EDGE Advanced certification.



EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) is the global standard for energy-efficient buildings, a certification system overseen by the International Finance Corp. (IFC), an arm of the World Bank. EDGE Advanced buildings are “zero-carbon ready” structures that are at least 40% more energy efficient than others in the market.





MENAFN13102024007303015691ID1108773513