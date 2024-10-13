(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Peter Szijjarto has issued a stark warning that Ukraine's accession to could trigger World War III. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, he emphasized that with Ukraine currently engaged in conflict with Russia, admitting the country into the military alliance under the present circumstances would be a catastrophic decision.



Szijjarto articulated that the traditional NATO stance, which involves collective defense, could escalate tensions to a breaking point. He noted, “If Ukraine were to be integrated into NATO while it is at war with Russia, it would signify the onset of World War III.” The Hungarian diplomat reiterated his country's longstanding opposition to direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, highlighting concerns that further escalation could have dire consequences.



This sentiment is echoed by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who recently declared that his government would “never agree” to Ukraine’s NATO membership due to the potential threat of igniting a global conflict. Both Hungary and Slovakia have diverged from the prevailing Western strategy, which has seen significant military and financial support directed towards Ukraine in its fight against Russia.



NATO's commitment to include Ukraine in its ranks dates back to 2008, despite repeated warnings from Russia that such a move would be viewed as a serious threat to its national security. The ongoing conflict, which began in February 2022, has been heavily influenced by NATO's attempts to integrate Ukraine into the alliance, a position that has been vehemently opposed by Russian officials.



As the situation on the battlefield continues to evolve, with Russia reportedly making territorial gains, there have been suggestions from some Western media and officials that Ukraine may need to consider ceding land to Russia in exchange for security assurances. This proposal underscores the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape and raises questions about the future of Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership.

