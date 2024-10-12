(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications)

Yango Tech to Showcase AI-Powered Retail Solutions at GITEX 2024



Dubai, UAE, 11th October 2024 - Yango Tech, one of the leading providers of proprietary technologies and part of the global tech company Yango Group, is set to participate in GITEX 2024, where the company will showcase its innovative, AI-driven solutions designed to empower retailers with enhanced operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company will present its end-to-end solutions that help businesses transition from traditional operations to e-commerce or optimize their existing online platforms.



At the forefront of Yango Tech’s exhibition will be its AInventory smart cameras, an AI-powered real-time shelf monitoring system. This technology provides critical insights into in-store shelf management by alerting staff when inventory does not comply with planograms for products or prices, leading to improved inventory management and streamlined operations. Additionally, Yango Tech will highlight the AI capabilities of its white-label app, which includes features such as advanced search algorithms, personalized product suggestions, pricing strategies, and promotional tools, all aimed at enhancing the customer experience. These tools are designed to help retailers boost revenue while lowering operational costs, particularly in the e-grocery sector, where the company has already demonstrated a significant impact.



Yango Tech’s participation at GITEX comes at a time when AI and digital transformation are reshaping the retail industry in the Middle East. The company’s solutions provide retailers with the ability to optimize inventory, streamline supply chains, and offer personalized shopping experiences based on data-driven insights. This not only enhances customer engagement but also strengthens retailers’ competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving marketplace. With e-commerce sales in the UAE expected to reach $17 billion by 2025, and the MENA region’s e-commerce market projected to hit $49 billion by 2028, Yango Tech’s solutions are positioned to help local retailers navigate the challenges of digital transformation and capitalize on these growth opportunities.



At GITEX 2024, visitors can explore how Yango Tech’s solutions can elevate their businesses and improve overall efficiency through the integration of AI technologies at the Yango Group stand at Hall 3, Stand H3-B20.

