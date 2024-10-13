عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canada: Mysterious White Blobs Wash Up On Beaches

Canada: Mysterious White Blobs Wash Up On Beaches


10/13/2024 5:45:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Mysterious white blobs have been washing up on Newfoundland's beaches in Canada, prompting an investigation.

A local resident described the blobs as "doughy, like poorly baked bread" with a strong smell similar to vegetable oil, as reported by BBC.

Since early September, beachgoers in the Canadian province have been reporting sightings of the unusual substance. Authorities have been trying to determine its origin and composition.

Environment and Climate Change Canada ruled out petroleum-based sources, while Fisheries and Oceans Canada's marine ecologist confirmed no biological or sea sponge origin of the sighted substance.

MENAFN13102024000231011071ID1108773831


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search