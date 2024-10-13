Man Injured In Oct 12 Shelling Of Kharkiv Region Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man who was seriously in the shelling of Cherkaska Lozova village in the Kharkiv region has died.

Oleksandr Hololobov, the head of the Mala Danylivka community, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On October 12, during the shelling of the village of Cherkaska Lozova, a man born in 1967 was injured. Unfortunately, the man died in the hospital,” Hololobov wrote.

Russians strike Derhachi inregion leaving two people injured

As reported, on October 3, fires broke out in the Mala Danylivka community of the Kharkiv district as a result of a Russian air strike. Nearly 30 residential buildings were damaged.

Photo: Mala Danylivka community