Fog To Cause Drop In Visibility From Monday To Wednesday: QMD

Doha, Qatar: Chances of mist to fog formation in areas of Qatar is expected during night and early morning from Monday to Wednesday, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) reported.

It warned of drop in horizontal visibility to less than 2km during the period from October 14 to October 16.



The Department advised motorists to take care and follow the latest updates through its official accounts.