Prince Harry Wants To Mend Ties With Beckhams, But 'Bossy' Meghan Markle Wants...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle once shared a close friendship with the legend David Beckham and his wife Victoria. But ever since the Sussexes departed from their royal duties and moved to California in the US, the friendship between the two couples cooled down.

Now that Harry has spent years away from his childhood home, the Duke is reportedly keen on reconnecting with the Beckhams. However, according to reports citing sources, Meghan Markle is not as enthusiastic about the idea, instead has her eyes set on friendships with "more powerful people".

Notably, Victoria and David are still very close to Prince William.

Closer Magazine, citing a source, said Meghan feels it's ridiculous to even care what the Beckhams think.

"Instead, she has her sights set on making friendships with much more powerful people, like Kamala Harris."

While a previous report from the Daily Mail suggests that the former Spice Girls member, Victoria, was never a 'fan' of the Duchess from the very beginning, she was still 'friendly and welcoming'. But now that both parties have stopped talking, "she is not bothered at all.”

As far as Meghan is concerned, the insider told Closer Magazine, it's beneath them to be begging the Beckhams for approval.

But for Harry, who is trying to mend fences with his family, knows how much William values David's friendship. "His hope is that getting David's seal of approval could help soften things with his brother,” the insider added.

Reconcilation with the Royals

An insider has alleged that Prince Harry is really“struggling” to mend his ties with his family in UK, as Meghan Markle is“bossy” and tends to“call the shots”.

Harry's memoir 'Spare ' had caused significant damage to his relationship with the royal family.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, another source said,“It's clear that Harry has a lot of apologising to do, but he is struggling because he still feels scorned by his family.”

Royal insiders are skeptical about Prince Harry's chances of mending his family's relationships“as long as Meghan Markle continues to have a strong hold on him”. For true reconciliation to happen, the insiders said, Harry needs to stand on his own.



