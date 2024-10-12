Hyundai Issues Hurricane Relief And Support For Impacted Communities In The U.S.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Aid for Hyundai and Genesis owners, customers, dealers and communities Hyundai and Genesis donate more than $500,000 to local Florida, Georgia and North Carolina organizations

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of communities impacted by the recent hurricanes, Hyundai Motor America and Genesis Motor America, along with its facilities, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia, and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, are announcing a multifaceted hurricane relief program. This program will help deploy immediate humanitarian aid and financial relief for current Hyundai and Genesis owners, prospective customers and dealers who were impacted by the hurricanes in the southern region.

"Hyundai is deeply committed to helping those who have been impacted by the devastation across the South by Hurricanes Helene and Milton," said José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. "We are here to offer support to our customers, dealers and anyone in these communities as they begin the journey back to recovery."

Community Support

In the aftermath of the hurricanes, Hyundai and Genesis have pledged $500,000 in donations to help the affected communities. Organizations include:



American Red Cross

Habitat for Humanity of Florida

Feeding Florida

United Way of the Coastal Empire

United Way of Southeastern Georgia

Habitat for Humanity of North Carolina

The Salvation Army of Savannah

Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Statesboro Food Bank

Owner and Customer Support

Separate from the charitable donations, Hyundai will also be providing financial assistance to customers and potential customers in Florida affected by Hurricane Milton through its Hurricane Disaster Relief Buyer Assurance offering:



$1,000 cash rebate on all new 2024-2025 Hyundai models*

$2,000 cash rebate on all new 2024-2025 Genesis Models**

90 days payment deferral on all APR contracts financed through Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance*** Insurance deductible support (up to $500) for customers whose vehicles were damaged by the hurricanes and who are purchasing a new Hyundai or Genesis vehicle****

Additionally, Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance may be able to provide financial hardship support options to affected, current customers, who can contact Hyundai Motor Finance at (800) 523-4030 or Genesis Motor Finance at (844) 363-7477. The companies are also extending the availability of towing/roadside assistance.

Finally, Hyundai is supporting its dealers in the region with floorplan assistance, rewards programs adjustments and close coordination for replenishing inventory as needed.

*The $1,000 Hurricane Milton Disaster Relief Rebate must be applied towards the purchase or lease of a new 2024 or 2025 model year Hyundai vehicle from a participating Hyundai Florida dealer. Customer must be a current owner or lessee of a vehicle that sustained damage, as a result of Hurricane Milton, that occurred from October 9, 2024 -January 2, 2025, and must provide a letter from their insurance company clearly identifying the vehicle make and model, the amount of damage the vehicle incurred and proof that the damage was a result of Hurricane Milton. The new Hyundai vehicle must be purchased or leased between 10/12/2024 and 1/2/25. Rebate must be applied to the amount due at signing. Limit of one rebate per damaged vehicle and only one rebate applied to new vehicle purchase or lease. May not be combined with other special offers except where specified. Customer must take delivery of new vehicle from dealer stock by January 2, 2025. See your participating Florida Hyundai dealer for full details. Offer ends 1/2/25.

**The $2,000 Hurricane Milton Disaster Relief Rebate must be applied towards the purchase or lease of a new 2024 or 2025 model year Genesis vehicle from a participating Genesis Florida retailer. Customer must be a current owner or lessee of a vehicle that sustained damage, as a result of Hurricane Milton, that occurred from October 9, 2024-January 2, 2025, and must provide a letter from their insurance company clearly identifying the vehicle make and model, the amount of damage the vehicle incurred and proof that the damage was a result of Hurricane Milton. The new Genesis vehicle must be purchased or leased between 10/12/2024 and 1/2/25. Rebate must be applied to the amount due at signing. Limit of one rebate per damaged vehicle and only one rebate applied to new vehicle purchase or lease. May not be combined with other special offers except where specified. Customer must take delivery of new vehicle from dealer stock by January 2, 2025. See your participating Florida Genesis retailer for full details. Offer ends 1/2/25.

***90 day deferred first payment available only on new purchases of Model Year 2024 and 2025 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles at participating Hyundai dealers and Genesis retailers and financed through Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance to well-qualified buyers. Customer must be a current owner or lessee of a vehicle that sustained damage, as a result of Hurricane Milton, that occurred from October 9, 2024-January 2, 2025, and must provide a letter from their insurance company clearly identifying the vehicle make and model, the amount of damage the vehicle incurred and proof that the damage was a result of Hurricane Milton. Finance charges begin to accrue from the contract date. The new Hyundai or Genesis vehicle must be purchased or leased between 10/12/2024 and 1/2/25. Down payment may be required. Subject to Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. May not be combined with other special offers except where specified. Customer must take delivery of new vehicle from dealer stock by January 2, 2025. See your participating Hyundai dealer or Genesis retailer for full details. Offer ends 1/2/25.

****In order to qualify for up to $500 Hurricane Milton Insurance Deductible Support, the customer must purchase or lease of a new 2024 or 2025 model year Hyundai or Genesis vehicle from a participating Hyundai dealer or Genesis retailer. Customer must be a current owner or lessee of a vehicle that sustained damage, as a result of Hurricane Milton, that occurred from October 9, 2024-January 2, 2025 and must provide a letter from their insurance company clearly identifying the vehicle make and model, the amount of damage the vehicle incurred and proof that the damage was a result of Hurricane Milton. The new Hyundai or Genesis vehicle must be purchased or leased between 10/12/2024 and 1/2/25. Limit of one insurance deductible support per damaged vehicle and only one applied to new vehicle purchase or lease. May not be combined with other special offers except where specified. Customer must take delivery of new vehicle from dealer stock by January 2, 2025. See your participating Hyundai dealer or Genesis retailer for full details. Offer ends 1/2/25.

