(MENAFN) RT Academy, the international educational initiative of RT, has announced the launch of its inaugural Chinese-language training course aimed at journalists. Set to begin on November 5, 2024, this online course will be offered free of charge, with applications now being accepted through the RT Academy website.



Margarita Simonyan, RT’s Editor-in-Chief, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting her personal connection to the language. “My children speak Chinese, so I appreciate the complexity of the language,” she stated. Simonyan emphasized her hope that the skills and knowledge imparted through the course would prove beneficial for participants in their future careers.



The International Journalism course will encompass a range of critical subjects, including live broadcasting, content verification, strategies for combating misinformation, as well as filming and post-production techniques. Additionally, the curriculum will address cross-cultural communication, effective social media strategies for news reporting, and the management of media presence on Chinese platforms.



Vsevolod Pulya, head of RT China, noted that part of the program has been crafted by specialists with extensive experience in navigating Chinese social media platforms. He remarked, “Over the past few years, the RT China editorial team has accumulated a wealth of experience in this field, and we are glad to pass it on to our students.”



The course will feature master classes led by RT correspondents, anchors, producers, and other media professionals, who will share their insights with both veteran journalists and newcomers to the industry. This initiative reflects RT Academy’s commitment to enhancing the skills of journalists and fostering greater understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within the Chinese media landscape.



As the media landscape continues to evolve, RT’s new course aims to equip journalists with the necessary tools to succeed in an increasingly complex global environment, promoting high standards of reporting and communication across cultures.

MENAFN12102024000045015687ID1108772440