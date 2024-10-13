Baba Siddique Murder News: How The Mumbai Politician Ended Infamous Shahrukh-Salman Feud At His Party In 2013

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Baba Siddique Murder News: Former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday, was a popular figure in circles, apart from being a prominent politician.

A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Siddiqu was also known to be close to many Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan , and Sanjay Dutt.

Siddique was often captured with the crème de la crème of Bollywood in iftar gatherings. At one such party in 2013, Siddiqui reportedly played a pivotal role in ending the most infamous celebrity feud in the entertainment world – Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan.

| Baba Siddique News: NCP leader shot twice, police reveals assailants' identities

The rift between the two Khans had begun in 2008 after an argument at actor Katrina Kaif 's birthday bash. The two actors had avoided each other for nearly five years due to the feud.

The feud finally ended at Siddique's ritualistic iftar party on April 17, 2013. Siddique was then Congress MLA from Bandra West constituency . At the gathering, Siddique is said to have strategically seated Shah Rukh Khan next to Salim Khan, Salman Khan's father. This was done to ensure the two stars coming face-to-face.

| Baba Siddique news: Killers conducted recce of NCP leader's home, reveals police

As planned, Shah Rukh and Salman greeted and hugged each other. The moment was captured in cameras and it became a thing on the internet, marking the beginning of the end of their long-standing feud.

Siddique represented Bandra (West) seat three times – 1999, 2004 and 2009 – in the Maharashtra assembly as a Congress MLA. His son Zeeshan Siddique is the Congress MLA from Mumbai.