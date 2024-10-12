200,000 Palestinians In Jabalia Face Life-Threatening Conditions, Warns Gaza Civil Defense

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN/ Manar Abudayah

The Civil Defense in Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that 200,000 citizens in Jabalia area are facing the threat of death due to either Israeli bombardment or hunger and thirst, amid a continuous land blockade for the seventh consecutive day.

Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson for the Civil Defense, stated in a posted on Telegram: "Israeli forces have besieged Jabalia for the seventh day in a row, and the residents there have no water, food, or the essentials for survival."

He added: "200,000 citizens in Jabalia area are facing the risk of death either from Israeli bombardment or from hunger and thirst amid the ongoing land blockade.

He continued: "The occupation has not allowed medical teams and Civil Defense to obtain fuel and medical supplies, which negatively affects the situation of the besieged citizens."

Basal called on international organizations "to fulfill their humanitarian duty to protect the citizens in Jabalia, northern Gaza."

For the seventh consecutive day, the Israeli army has been conducting a ground assault on northern Gaza, focusing on the areas of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, and Jabalia refugee camp, in an attempt to evacuate these regions of their residents.

On October 6, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground military operation in Jabalia, claiming it was to "prevent Hamas from regaining strength in the area," following hours of intense bombardment on the eastern and western regions of northern Gaza, including Jabalia, the fiercest since May.



