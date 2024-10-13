Yerevan Undermines Its Credibility In Sight Of Baku With Its Unconstructiveness

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech on October 12
at the forum at the“Crossroads of Peace: Combining Security and
Democracy” forum once again created a stir on the Political agenda
with his absurd imagination. While talking about a number of
important issues that play a driving force in the ongoing process
of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Pashinyan
made serious political mistakes. First up, he expressed opposing
views against the provisions of Clause 9 of the historical document
of November 10, 2020, regarding the opening of communications.
Although Baku has repeatedly turned a blind eye to the fact that
the Prime Minister of Armenia often makes such political mistakes,
this time his statement did not go unanswered. The Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan voiced in its statement that this
position of Armenia harms the already-tense relations and its
future in all respects.
Nikol Pashinyan always believes in his speeches that Baku is
trying to disrupt the peace talks and every time it makes new
demands to Armenia. However, contrary to the claims of the Armenian
Prime Minister, Baku, which will soon host the COP29 event, and
which promotes the peace platform alone, left the next step to
Yerevan. Nikol Pashinyan knows very well, what Baku's certain
demands are. But despite this, he discredits himself and the
government he leads and undermines his credibility with his
arguments that are contrary to diplomacy.
Respecting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and ensuring
the reconnection of Nakhchivan to the mainland, as stated in clause
9, should be undertaken by Armenia as an obligation. Armenia has
signed the document to comply with this obligation, but its
implementation has not yet been fulfilled. Currently, Armenia
suggests to Azerbaijan that it will control the communication lines
itself and ensure full security. Nevertheless, looking at the
recent past it tells a completely different story.
After November 2020, Armenia signed the capitulation document
and promised to withdraw its remaining troops from Azerbaijan's
Garabagh. However, the promise was not kept. The Armenians, who
came to Garabagh passing through the Lachin border checkpoint (a
corridor until April 23, 2023) for humanitarian aid, secretly
smuggled weapons and ammunition and resorted to terrorism and
sabotage. As a result, hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians and
soldiers lost their lives and were seriously injured when a large
number of mines were brought to Garabagh under the guise of
humanitarian aid.
Armenia's environmental terrorism is still a separate issue, but
along with that, Armenia's territorial claims and the creation of
an artificial blockade in Garabagh to prevent humanitarian aid left
a clear impression of Armenia's lack of ensuring security.
Today, the Prime Minister of Armenia claims that the country he
leads can ensure the opening of a safe corridor for Azerbaijan to
maintain a connection with its largest exclave. However, the same
corridor that Armenia wants to open under the name of
"International Crossroads of Peace" reflects no more than Yerevan's
illusions that serve only its interests. Armenia wants to stake the
Zangazur corridor on the gambling table as its own share at any
cost. As is already seen, Pashinyan tries to build his interests
more on the corridor and makes all sorts of excuses to avoid the
main demands of Azerbaijan.
For example, Armenia, which used Iran's rhetoric as a shield
some time ago, is now considering leaving its borders completely at
the disposal of the West. The Pashinyan administration, which
pursues such an unstable and insecure policy, does not even respect
the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in reality. A few weeks
ago, giving an interview to the Polish press at the sideline of the
Warsaw Security Forum, the Armenian MFA by using the so-called word
"Nagorno Karabakh" personally emphasized how unreliable the Yerevan
government is. Armenia's government officials expose themselves
every time with similar statements and interviews, and time shows
that this pro-separatist regime's desire to restore relations with
Turkiye and Azerbaijan does not coincide with the regional
interests.
