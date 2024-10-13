Egyptair Passenger 'Severely Hurt' After Overhead Luggage Hit His Face

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A passenger aboard EgyptAir's Cairo to New York flight was severely after overhead luggage fell from the overhead compartment above his assigned seat and hit him in the face in August this year.

The 31-year-old Connecticut man, Jarek Neczypor, has now filed a lawsuit against the airline alleging that he suffered severe physical and mental injuries during the flight , the New York Times reported.

According to the Manhattan federal court filing, the incident occurred on August 17 aboard Flight 985. The impact from the bag resulted in considerable damage to the EgyptAir passenger, including a cracked upper incisor tooth and severe injuries to the face.

To compound the situation, the NYT report added, the cabin crew relocated Neczypor to another seat for the remainder of the 11.5-hour flight. However, he alleged that the seat was damaged and not secured to the floor, causing neck and back injuries.

Jarek Neczypor's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from EgyptAir, citing pain, anguish, and mental suffering. The incident has reportedly left him with lasting physical and emotional trauma .

According to the lawsuit, EgyptAir's negligence and failure to ensure passenger safety led to Neczypor's injuries.

By law, airlines are liable for the injuries sustained by passengers onboard, unless they can prove that the injury resulted from the passenger's own negligence.

In July, a similar incident occurred on a Cathay Pacific flight bound for London. An elderly woman was hurt when a piece of luggage fell from an overhead compartment and hit her on the head.

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident happened shortly after the flight left Hong Kong International Airport for London's Heathrow Airport. The woman received medical assistance at the airport before being transferred to North Lantau Hospital for further treatment.

To this, Cathay Pacific spokesperson replied saying the reason for the injury could be down to a misplaced item of luggage in the overhead storage compartment.

The spokesperson also said the passenger was sent to a nearby hospital for medical care, while the flight was cancelled for the passenger and her family members, and their stay at an airport hotel was arranged.







