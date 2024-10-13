Every Region Of Ukraine To Receive Development Roadmap In February

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In February 2025, each Ukrainian region will receive its own development roadmap.

This was announced by Oleksii Riabykin, Deputy for Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, during a speech at the 'Made in Ukraine' business forum, as reported by Ukrinform.

"In February 2025, all the regions in Ukraine will receive strategic documents that will define their development trajectory. These documents will form a single, logical, and interconnected system. The development of regions and communities must be carefully planned," stated Riabykin.

He explained that both national and local authorities are continuing to draft documents that address all wartime challenges - military, economic, and humanitarian.

Riabykin emphasized that preparing these strategic documents is an investment to ensure a high quality of life for every Ukrainian in the future, as well as to establish clear plans that will help quickly address the consequences of the war.

As reported earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced at the 'Made in Ukraine' forum that starting next week, the state will reimburse companies for the purchase of domestically produced energy equipment.