Earthquake Today: 4.3 Quake Strikes Chenab Valley With Epicentre In Gundoh In Doda

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: A 4.3 quake struck Chenab valley, which is the epicentre of Gundoh in Doda on Sunday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 6:14 am on Sunday.

The earthquake epicentre was 4 km deep and was located at coordinates: Lat, Long 32.95, 75.83. Later in the day, another earthquake was recorded in Assam.



“EQ of M: 4.2, On: 13/10/2024 07:47:33 IST, Lat: 26.73 N, Long: 92.31 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam,” said National Center of Seismology on X.

So far, there has been no report of any property damage or loss of lives due to the earthquake. Sharing the experience of earthquake tremors, a local resident told Kashmir News Observer that they didn't get enough time to come out of their houses this morning. Most of the residents don't even experience the earthquake tremors.

Over the past few weeks, the earthquake incidents have increased in the region and experts believe that the main reason behind frequent earthquakes is the release of pressure.

