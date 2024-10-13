Heat Supply Phase Begins In Preparation For Heating Season State Energy Inspection

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As Ukraine prepares for the heating season, the heat phase is now beginning.

This was announced on a live broadcast by Anatolii Zamulko, Acting Head of the State Inspection, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are now entering a very responsible phase - the stage of heat supply. This is a critical moment for Ukraine, as we understand that hidden issues may arise when heat is first supplied. However, we hope that the entire preparation process we've undertaken will allow us to start the heating season on time and navigate this period without major issues," Zamulko stated.

According to him, all entities involved in heating have tested their networks and completed the necessary repair work on time.

"The State Inspection continuously monitored this process - testing and technical replacements of equipment. Within the available budgets and capabilities, heating providers have met their obligations. While there are some minor unfinished tasks, they do not impact the overall heat supply process," Zamulko assured.

Regarding the power supply readiness of distribution system operators, Zamulko mentioned that task force meetings were held last week and this week, working with all operators on problem areas, stock levels, and possible contingencies to address any potential issues promptly.

As of today, essential social facilities are well-equipped with generators.

He also urged all relevant entities to register their generators with distribution system operators to ensure timely assistance if needed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the heating season for social institutions in Kyiv is scheduled to start on October 14.