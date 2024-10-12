Gomal Zam Dam Short Documentary Contest Concludes With Award Ceremony In South Waziristan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A grand ceremony was held in South Waziristan, organized by the Mehsud Press Club in collaboration with Gomal Scouts, to honor the winners of the Gomal Zam Dam short documentary competition. The event saw a large turnout, including civil and military officials, regional leaders, youth, and children.

The ceremony's chief guests, Station Commander Brigadier Amir Hayat, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Jabbar Shah, Commandant Gomal Scouts, and Dean of Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba, distributed awards among the winning participants.

In this unique competition, Afaq Burki secured the first position, while Naeem Abbas and Nauman Sheikh took second and third places, respectively. Special awards were also presented to Alina Akhtar in the women's category and Hamdan Mehsud in the children's category.

Addressing the audience, Brigadier Amir Hayat and Commissioner Jabbar Shah emphasized the importance of such contests in nurturing the creative talents of youth and providing them with opportunities to contribute to the country's development.

President of the Dera Ismail Khan Press Club, Lala Yasin, highlighted that these competitions promote research, creativity, and higher standards, which are crucial in the evolving field of journalism today.

Farooq Mehsud, President of the Mehsud Press Club, expressed his gratitude to the participants and extended special thanks to Gomal Scouts and FC Headquarters South for their support in making this event a success.