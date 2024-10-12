Russian Strike Damages Fire Station In Kostiantynivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire and rescue unit in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, was damaged by a Russian air strike on October 11.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine wrote this on its page, Ukrinform reports.

The blast wave shattered nearly every window and door in the building and damaged the roof and garage doors. All personnel were in the shelter and were not injured.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that this act of terror is aimed at depriving the population of the necessary assistance in case of emergency.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian strike on Kostiantynivka on October 11 injured one person and damaged three high-rise buildings, two private houses, three administrative buildings and an infrastructure facility.