Ukrainian Forces Strike Oil Depot Near Russian-Occupied Rovenky In Luhansk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 12, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a fuel and lubricants depot near the town of Rovenky in the Russian-occupied area of Luhansk region.
This is according to a report from the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , seen by Ukrinform.
“Last night, a strike was conducted on a fuel and lubricants storage facility near the town of Rovenky on the temporarily occupied territory in Luhansk region. This base stored oil and petroleum products, which were supplied, among other uses, for the needs of the Russian army,” the General Staff noted.
A fire was observed at the facility. The impact assessment is ongoing.
Additionally, in Feodosia, an oil depot that had been attacked by the Ukrainian Defense Forces has been burning for four days.
The operation was carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense in coordination with other Defense Forces components.
The General Staff recalled that this same oil depot had previously been targeted by the Ukrainian forces.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck a maritime oil terminal in Russian-occupied Feodosia.
