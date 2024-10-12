Over 300 Chaplains From 13 Religious Organizations Currently Serving In AFU Stratcom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, over 300 priests and theologians from 13 religious organizations are serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Today, over 300 priests and theologians from 13 religious organizations are serving in the military. Whether on the front lines, in the rear, or in hospitals, they remain alongside their comrades to pray together, perform sacraments, or simply listen to those in need of spiritual guidance. The Armed Forces of Ukraine salute their spiritual leaders, thanking them for their sacrifice and dedication to God and the Ukrainian military," stated the message.

As reported, chaplaincy within the Armed Forces of Ukraine was formally established in 2021, although its presence dates back to the beginning of the Russian invasion of Crimea and eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Military Chaplains' Day is traditionally celebrated on October 12, in honor of St. Martin the Merciful, who is considered the founder and patron of military chaplaincy.