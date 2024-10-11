B2i Digital Acting As Marketing Partner For Maxim Group's 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Shapiro, CEO, B2i DigitalNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, NY/ OCTOBER 11, 2024 / B2i Digital, Inc. continues to support Maxim Group's virtual conference series with its role as a Marketing Partner for the 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit. The event is scheduled for October 15 - 17, 2024, beginning at 9:00 AM ET each day.The event, hosted on Maxim Group's M-Vest platform, will feature presentations and interactive discussions with over 80 companies across the healthcare sector. Maxim Senior Analysts will engage with CEOs and management teams to explore the latest developments in biotechnology, diagnostics, medical devices, and healthcare information technology.As a Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will create digital profiles at for participating companies. These profiles will highlight the companies' innovations and roles in advancing healthcare, providing investors with valuable insights before the event."The healthcare sector is experiencing rapid transformation, driven by technological advancements and changing patient needs," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "This summit offers a unique platform for investors to engage with the companies at the forefront of these changes. Our digital profiles aim to enhance this experience by providing context on these innovators."The virtual summit will explore important healthcare topics, including:· Emerging trends in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals· Innovations in medical devices and diagnostics· The role of technology in transforming healthcare delivery· Regulatory landscapes and their impact on healthcare innovationAttendees can sign up for free membership on Maxim Group's M-Vest platform and register at to access the live discussions and request 1-on-1 meetings with presenting companies.B2i Digital leverages digital marketing technologies to connect investors with innovative companies. Its role as a Marketing Partner for this event aligns with its mission to facilitate productive conversations between companies and sophisticated investors.B2i Digital is not an affiliate of Maxim Group and does not represent Maxim Group. All content on b2idigital was provided and approved by the respective companies or available in the public domain.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company. The digital marketing strategy is combined with virtual and in-person conferences to increase the level of engagement between investors and companies. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About Maxim GroupMaxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities, and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan. Maxim was formed in 2002 as a spin-off of the U.S. subsidiary of the global investment firm Investec. The firm provides a comprehensive array of financial services, including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB).Investor Contact:Maxim GroupCorporate Headquarters300 Park Ave, 16th FloorNew York, NY 10022800.724.0761...

