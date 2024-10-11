(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To deepen the connection with users, Hollyland celebrated its seventh anniversary with a special event called WE CONNECT. The event brought together 30 amazing creators from 17 different countries, including Simon Cade (@DSLRguide), Lucas and Dani (@casal),

Antonio Wimmer (@Antoniowimmer), Hossam Atef Farouk (@antikkahossam), and others.

The event's theme, WE CONNECT, starts from Hollyland's mission-"Made to Inspire." Hollyland believes that the connection between the brand and users lies in providing great filming tools that empower creativity. The 2024 WE CONNECT event aims to break down cultural and geographical barriers, bringing creators together from all over the world from diverse backgrounds to spark new ideas and inspire each other.

Inspiring Creativity and Creating the Future: A Journey of Hollyland WE CONNECT Event

Continue Reading

Through brand study tours and in-depth exchanges, Hollyland hopes to listen to the users' true hearts and pinpoint the future direction of innovative products. During this multinational dialogue, creators engaged in meaningful conversations and collaborations on creative inspiration and industry trends, inspiring countless sparks of creativity. This fusion of thoughts aligns perfectly with Hollyland's core mission-to enable creativity to bloom freely through high-quality equipment. This is not only a tribute to the achievements of the past seven years but also a guiding light for future development.

2024 WE CONNECT Event Highlights

Creators Gather: Exploring New Trends in Live Streaming

On the first day of the WE CONNECT

event, all creators came

together to explore new trends in live streaming. They were divided into three groups through a lottery to join the live-streaming challenge. The task was to set up

a live streaming

studio

from scratch and try out

Hollyland's latest VenusLiv V2 live streaming

camera to sell products. The VenusLiv V2

is easy to use

and has a stable internet connection. Compared to

ordinary cameras, it

makes the live-streaming process more stable and efficient,

helping streamers

get started

swiftly

and adapt quickly to new

live-streaming

scenes.

During

the

live streaming

challenge, the creators promoted the LARK

M2 microphone

in a live selling session. In today's

competitive live streaming

market, grabbing

the audience's attention with

unique and novel live streaming

styles is crucial. The three challenge teams had spirited discussions on how to achieve this and finally completed the challenge through

sitcom acting, reenacting classic movie scenes, and sharing professional product knowledge.

Through

doing

a simulation scenario of live streaming, creators from different countries deeply experienced the unique charm and market potential of live selling. This process helped them quickly form strong teamwork relationships, break the ice of the first meeting, and spark creative inspiration. In addition, it set a fun and cooperative tone for this event, allowing creators to improve their skills and understanding of live-streaming equipment through enjoyable competitions.

Roundtable Discussion: Hot Topic in Tech and Innovation

All creators and Hollyland brand friends had a meaningful roundtable discussion. They shared

unique and

interesting insights,

had extensive discussions on the hot topics of the film and television industry in their respective regions,

exchanged new ideas for product innovation, and explored potential future partnership models. The main goal of this roundtable discussion was to create an open environment and encourage everyone to share their insights, ideas, and thoughts about the industry, product innovation, new technologies such as AI, and more. For example, on the topic of AI's impact on the film industry, everyone expressed their opinions and acceptance of this industry trend. Anjas Maradita mentioned that he has been using AI to help with Instagram content creation for six months. According to Anjas, mastering the AI technology has made the content more creative and significantly improved efficiency.

This roundtable meeting was not only a great opportunity for Hollyland to receive

some fantastic industry development ideas and product innovation suggestions but also a chance to promote a deep connection between Hollyland

and its supporters.

Through this discussion, they were able to explore closer ways of working together, strengthen their relationships, and set the stage for long-term development in the future. Hollyland doesn't

see

these creators as partners but as friends and like-minded peers.

Hengdian Co-creation: Honoring the Film and TV Industry

On the second and third days of the WE CONNECT, creators gathered in Hengdian, China, also known as "China's Hollywood". They were divided into two teams

to work on a film and television co-creation project focusing on traditional Chinese costume drama. The hardest part of this project was

how to unite all

creators from different cultural backgrounds and team up for the first

time to complete tasks such as

setting, shooting, and editing

within just eight hours. Despite initial doubts, the professional creators managed to overcome challenges and work closely together to achieve incredible results. David, one of the creators, remarked,

"It's incredible how much we accomplished in just 6 hours of shooting." Dani, another creator, added, "Producing a film in 6 hours was a challenge that helped me grow immensely, but the best part was, without a doubt, meeting and learning from so many creative minds from around the world."

This

co-creation project

is a creative challenge

and

a tribute to China's film and television industry and its splendid history. Hengdian, as an important birthplace of China's film and television industry, has been the setting for countless classic works and creative dreams. Here, creators

not only experienced the charm of shooting traditional costume dramas but also gained a deeper understanding of the unique charm and creative essence of Chinese film culture. Through thoughtful comparison of the script and in-depth exploration of the characters, the creators felt the efforts and enthusiasm of Chinese film and television workers in their artistic pursuit and cultural inheritance.

Simon mentioned, "The work ethic and creative problem-solving I saw from both teams during the co-filming project has made me re-evaluate my attitude towards filmmaking. Respect the dedication, and it paid off with the results, too."

Hollyland's ecosystem

products played an important role in this project, helping the team to easily cope with equipment challenges and save precious creation time. The Hollyland transmission system and intercom

system significantly improved the communication efficiency of the crew and made the shooting process smoother. With the successful completion of the co-creation project, the creators

were full of excitement and emotion, realizing that they had not only become a team but also creators who connected and achieved each other and jointly created unforgettable and precious memories of this journey.

Upie

said, "It was incredible to witness how you, the best professionals in your fields, set aside your ego and came together as a team to collaborate on the short film project. I've seen your amazing social media profiles, and it surprised me how you remained humble and down-to-earth throughout the process. Not many successful people can do that. I'm amazed at how Hollyland brought together such incredible individuals who deeply understand collaboration and humanity."

Vlog Challenge: A Perfect Fusion of Chinese Culture and Creator Ideas

On the final day of the WE CONNECT event, all creators gathered in beautiful Hangzhou, a picturesque city known for its rich history, cultural charm, and stunning natural scenery. The last challenge of this journey was a Travel Vlog Challenge. While tasting Chinese food and scenery, the creators used Hollyland's microphone and shooting equipment to record this journey, showing the unique style of Hangzhou City with real sound and pictures. They captured the essence of Hangzhou, from the tranquillity of West Lake to the bustling life in the ancient streets and alleys; everyone deeply connects through the lens and sound to create

a special "cultural memoir".

This challenge allows creators to immerse themselves in Chinese culture, get inspired, and form emotional connections. As WE CONNECT promotes, Hollyland is a welcoming space and always a harbor for global video creators. Hollyland is like a silent and solid partner in their creative journey, motivating them to keep exploring, capturing, and sharing their experiences.

Heartfelt Toast: Deep Connections Formed During this Event

The event left a profound impact on each creator,

with many expressing their gratitude for the connections made. "Hollyland's team left a lasting impact on me. They truly understand the philosophy of their product: connection. It's not just about the product or technology-those evolve with time-but about the culture and essence behind it: creating connections. I choose products for their features, but I choose and trust brands for their vision, for seeing myself grow alongside them."

shared Upie.

"Not only did we have an amazing team, but we also made lifelong friends. Thank you for every moment, guys! "Dani

added.

Nigel reflected, "In a world where the pressure to create art through films, photos, and content grows even more, the Hollyland brand day taught me that I shouldn't only connect with others and the brand that I love but also reconnect with myself again to keep the passion burning. "

Alberto

emphasized,

"Every moment we had confirmed to me the idea that boundaries are meant to be dismantled, that we are just a big community of amazing human beings, so thanks!"

Shootguru emphasized, " It wasn't just about the work we did together but the connections we formed along the way. " Corey remarked on the dedication displayed, saying, "Seeing how dedicated you were and how considerate you were to everyone was beautiful, and I've never seen a company go to such lengths to create an environment for us to succeed and connect in."

Summarizing the 2024 WE CONNECT Event

The theme of WE CONNECT resonated throughout this four-day journey. Hollyland celebrated its brand anniversary while striving to establish deep connections with global content creators. Throughout the journey, Hollyland and its creators have built strong connections, established new communication bridges, and opened up exciting possibilities for future creative collaborations. Hollyland looks forward to inspiring more creators through this kind of in-depth interaction, achieving mutual growth, and working together to welcome a new future for content creation. Hollyland believes genuine connections can spark endless inspiration and creativity in this ever-changing creative world. Hollyland is committed to being a supportive bridge between creators and their works, providing them with

the resources they need. Let every creation blossom with infinite possibilities under the guidance of inspiration. Hollyland

can't wait to join forces with creators to embrace the future and explore a broader creative field together.

About Hollyland

With the continuous upgrading of the content creation industry, the demand for professional equipment has become more urgent. Creators not only need high-quality shooting tools but also want to get rid of the burden of equipment and focus on the creativity itself. Hollyland was born out of this demand and is dedicated to offering lightweight and efficient shooting equipment, enabling creators to unleash their creative potential fully.

As a

provider of wireless products, Hollyland specializes in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, and wireless microphones. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users in the market, including filmmaking, telecast, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering around 120 countries and regions with support from dozens of localized operation offices worldwide. For more information, please visit , Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

SOURCE Hollyland Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED