Qatar Condemns In Strongest Terms Targeting Of UN Interim Force In Lebanon

Doha: The State of Qatar has expressed its strongest condemnation of the attack that targeted the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which resulted in the injury of Irish and Indonesian peacekeepers, and considers it a flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law and Security Council No. (1701).

The of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to conduct an immediate and independent international investigation to uncover the circumstances of this attack, and called on the international community to take decisive measures to compel the Israeli occupation to immediately stop its aggressive attacks and repeated violations of international law.

The Ministry expresses Qatar's wishes for a speedy recovery of the wounded.

