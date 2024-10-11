Ongoing Israeli Bombardment Of Gaza Leaves 65 Martyrs In 24 Hours Death Toll At 42,126

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces have continued its on residential areas and displacement tents in the Gaza Strip, claiming the lives of more than 65 Palestinians in 24 hours.

Medical sources reported that 28 Palestinians were martyred and 92 others were in the massacre committed by the occupation when it bombed a school in Deir al-Balah in the central the Gaza Strip.

Image shows injured Palestinians receiving medical attention at al Aqsa Martyrs hospital after an Israeli strike hit a school housing displaced people in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on October 10, 2024. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

In addition, several Palestinians were martyred during the occupation army's ground invasion of the northern Gaza Strip, which continues for the sixth consecutive day.

One more Palestinian was martyred after the occupation forces targeted him in Jabalia Camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation also attacked the Maghazi camp, in the central Gaza Strip, killing one Palestinian and injuring another. A Palestinian was also injured in an artillery bombardment that targeted the vicinity of Al-Da'wa Street, east of the Nuseirat camp.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has surged to 42,126 martyrs, in addition 98,117 injuries as of today, October 11.



