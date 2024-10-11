Qatar's Winning Membership Of Human Rights Council Will Greatly Raise Voice Of Support For Vulnerable Peoples: NHRC Chairperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah has affirmed that Qatar's winning membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council by an overwhelming majority, which reached 167 member states of the United Nations, will greatly raise the voice of support for vulnerable peoples and their just causes, most notably the cause of the Palestinian people, who have been suffering from the burden of the Israeli war machine for a whole year during which the occupation has committed all kinds of crimes in flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

Her Excellency added that the winning is also evidence of the international community's confidence in the State of Qatar, given its contribution to promoting and protecting human rights and its voluntary pledges and commitments.



She noted that this position occupied by Qatar is a true indication of the wise leadership's commitment and desire to implement human rights principles at the national, regional and international levels. She stressed that it came after tireless work, legal and moral commitment to human rights standards, and a deep belief in the importance of establishing human rights.

HE Al Attiyah pointed out that NHRC looks with pride at the State of Qatar's win and calls for more efforts to protect and promote human rights, noting that this winning adds great responsibilities to the state and that Qatar is up to these responsibilities and up to the trust that the majority of the UN member states have given to it.

