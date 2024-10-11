Greyorange Introduces New Technology For RFID-Driven Retail Operations Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) GreyOrange introduces new for RFID-driven retail operations

GreyOrange , a provider of robotics and AI technology, has introduced SoftFence, which the company describes as“a groundbreaking virtual shielding technology”.

The software is available through GreyOrange's retail software as a service (SaaS) platform, gStore .

GreyOrange says gStore is designed to enhance store execution through real-time inventory management and intelligent tasking, and that it is“already trusted for implementing over 250 overhead RFID-enabled stores, which is a global first”.

Troy Siwek, gStore general manager, GreyOrange, says:“gStore's SoftFence introduces virtual zoning capabilities for retailers, which is a step towards comprehending their portfolio for implementing handheld-only stores.

“SoftFence builds on gStore's cutting-edge capabilities by incorporating selective reading, signal manipulation, and dynamic control to ensure data security and precise inventory accuracy by creating distinct store sections – including backroom vs sales floor – without any physical barriers.”

This smart algorithm-driven technology prevents RFID signal leakage and allows only authorized RFID readers to access tag information, preventing unauthorized scans by manipulating signal strength and timing, allowing retailers to further optimize omnichannel fulfillment and streamline operations.

SoftFence also supports real-time adjustments based on store needs, offering unmatched flexibility.

Moreover, SoftFence can integrate with existing systems, enabling seamless implementation without additional hardware investments. SoftFence uses advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze RFID signals, improving stocktake accuracy and reducing read errors.

As a cost-effective solution, it optimizes sub-location data, aiding efficient restocking and enhancing store operations.

SoftFence is the next evolution in gStore's mission to empower retailers with comprehensive, easily deployable solutions that elevate store performance, improve customer experiences, and simplify operations.