Al Attiyah Wins Rally Of Morocco To Seal Hat-Trick Of W2RC Titles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah clinched his seventh Rally of Morocco title on Friday, also wrapping up a third consecutive World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) title. Al Attiyah's victory follows title wins at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and Rally Raid Portugal making up for his non-finish on this year's Dakar.

In the final stage in Morroco on Friday, Al Attiyah and his co-driver Edouard Boulanger finished eighth behind stage winner Sebastien Loeb but that was enough for him to seal the rally and world title.

He finished with 202 points, 42 ahead of his closest rival Yazeed Al Rajhi of Saudi Arabia.

Al Attiyah's teammate Loeb climbed onto the second spot on the podium after yesterday's stage win, allowing Dacia to secure a very promising double three months before the Dakar Rally.

Despite stopping in the middle of the stage due to a mechanical problem, Guillaume De Mevius still kept his place on the overall podium.