Hundreds Killed, Hundreds More Injured As Regime Army Continues Offensives In Lebanon, Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT/GAZA, Oct 12 (NNN-NNA/WAFA) – The bloodthirsty Zionist continued to pursue people in Lebanon and Gaza Strip, pressing forward with its military objectives on the two fronts.

On Thursday evening, the Zionist regime launched heavy on central Beirut, targeting Wafiq Safa, head of Hezbollah's Liaison and Coordination Unit. The strike has resulted in at least 22 deaths and 117 injuries, according to the Lebanese Ministry.

A huge fire erupted, and heavy smoke billowed from a building in al-Noueiri, a densely populated area of central Beirut, following the airstrike. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and crowds gathered near the targeted site, TV footage of Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed showed.

In addition, Lebanese sources reported that, during the afternoon and evening hours, Zionist warplanes launched 16 raids in southern Lebanon and nine more in eastern Lebanon, leaving 21 dead and 41 injured.

Among the attacked individuals were six Lebanese soldiers who were wounded in a Zionist drone attack on a military checkpoint at the Hosh al-Sayyed Ali crossing, in eastern Lebanon, near the border with Syria.

Also on Thursday, Hezbollah members hit an Israeli tank with guided missiles in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese armed group said, adding that, the attack occurred as an Israeli infantry force backed by five tanks was advancing towards the Ras al-Naqoura axis.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said in a statement that, two UN peacekeepers were injured after a Zionist tank fired on a watchtower in UNIFIL's headquarters, in Naqoura, in southern Lebanon.

Italian Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, said at a news conference that, the tank fire“was not a mistake and not an accident,” adding that, the attack“constitutes a war crime and represented a very serious violation of international military law.”

In a statement, the Zionist Forces accused Hezbollah of operating“from within and near civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including areas near UNIFIL posts.”

On their southern front, the regime's forces launched a deadly airstrike on Rafida School, near the headquarters of the Palestine Red Crescent Society in Deir al-Balah, a city in central Gaza, killing at least 28 Palestinians and injuring more than 54 others.

The regime's military said in a statement that, it carried out a“precise strike” targeting militants inside“a command and control centre” within the school compound.

The strike took place as fighting between Hamas and Zionist soldiers continued in Gaza. The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, claimed that, its fighters ambushed a Zionist army mechanised infantry company, east of the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, inflicting casualties among the warmongering Israeli soldiers.

According to the brigades, the Zionist army comprised 12 vehicles and trucks, loaded with soldiers.“We detonated explosive devices in the Israeli vehicles, before our fighters finished off the soldiers from zero distance,” it said.

The regime confirmed only three Israeli reserve troops were killed, when an explosive device detonated, saying, they“fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.”– NNN-NNA/WAFA

