International Community Must Compel Israel To Stop Targeting UN Forces: Al Khater

Doha: of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater expressed the State of Qatar's condemnation in the strongest terms of the brutal attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which resulted in injuries.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Her Excellency emphasized that this Israeli aggression constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and disregards UN Security Council 1701.

Her Excellency stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibility in firmly confronting these repeated violations, and to work to compel Israel to immediately stop targeting UN forces and ensure that such aggressive attacks that threaten international peace and security are not repeated.

She warned that leniency in addressing these continuous Israeli aggressions would further escalate tensions in the region and undermine global efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Her Excellency reaffirmed the State of Qatar's unwavering support for all international efforts aimed at strengthening the unity, security, and stability of Lebanon, and emphasized that Qatar will spare no effort in standing by the brothers in Lebanon in confronting the repercussions of Israeli aggression.