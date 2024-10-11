Pacsun Teams Up With Aleali May To Carry NFL X ALEALI MAY Limited-Edition Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun announced the launch of the x ALEALI MAY Limited-Edition Collection , a collaboration with LA native and renowned designer and creative director Aleali May. This collection offers a stylish take on NFL apparel, bringing together Aleali May's fearless fashion and the NFL's iconic heritage.

Pacsun launches the NFL x ALEALI MAY Collection

Pacsun launches the NFL x ALEALI MAY Collection

May's relationship with Pacsun began early in her career as her first ever job at 16 years old, where she worked at one of their retail stores, where she first explored the intersection of culture and commerce. Her experience with Pacsun helped shape her understanding of the streetwear motifs that define her work today.

"We are thrilled and honored to partner with Aleali May on this exciting project, offering our community a dynamic way to engage with the NFL through the lens of fashion. This project underscores our dedication to telling compelling stories through meaningful partnerships," said Richard Cox, CMO of Pacsun.

Encouraging fans to express their team pride in a stylish and authentic way, the collection features premium cotton tees and hoodies, each piece made to represent eight NFL teams and their cities, including the Los Angeles Rams , San Francisco 49ers , Las Vegas Raiders , Kansas City Chiefs , Miami Dolphins , Philadelphia Eagles , New York Giants , and Dallas Cowboys .

Notably, this is the first time Pacsun has offered collaboration product with the Rams, reflecting a natural progression of Pacsun's multi-year community partnership with the team and highlighting its shared LA and SoCal roots. The collection was previewed to fans and influencers during a VIP experience in a suite during the Rams home opener at SoFi Stadium on September 22, generating social media buzz and excitement ahead of today's launch.

The NFL x ALEALI MAY collection

is available in sizes ranging from S to XL, with tees priced at $45 and hoodies at $90. This collection is available at Pacsun, both in stores and online. Additionally, the collection is being sold at NFLShop and the Dallas Cowboys store.

