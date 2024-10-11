(MENAFN- Pressat)

TEMPLE Productions Partners with Indywood Distribution for Bloodline Release

London, England - October 11, 2024 - TEMPLE Productions is excited to announce its collaboration with Indywood Distribution to bring Bloodline to global audiences. This partnership will extend the film's reach beyond domestic borders, tapping into key emerging markets.

Bloodline, co-directed by the BASHFORD Twins, JoJo George, and TEMPLE Productions, premiered at the Cannes Festival earlier this year to glowing reviews. Starring Adrianna Edwards as Bella and JoJo George as Adharva, the film is a gripping thriller blending supernatural elements with moral conflict. Set in the striking landscapes of southern India, Bloodline explores themes of justice, vengeance, and family legacy, delivering a captivating story.

Through Indywood Distribution, Bloodline will now reach wider audiences, including markets across Asia, in line with Indywood's mission to elevate global cinema.“Their expertise and passion for unique stories make them the perfect partner for Bloodline,” said Adrianna Edwards, co-writer and lead actor.

Shyam Kurup, Director at Indywood, added,“We're thrilled to bring Bloodline to new markets. The film's blend of action and emotional depth resonates globally.”

This partnership marks a significant step for TEMPLE Productions in expanding their international presence.