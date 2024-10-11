Pete Loran ( Trixter ) Set To Release Highly Anticipated Radio Single Save Me On October 11Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pete Loran

Pete Loran most known from the American rock Trixter to release new song "Save Me" on October 11th

PHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA-Phoenix, AZ. - Pete Loran, the multi-platinum, award winning, singer-songwriter from the backwoods of New Jersey, best known for being the lead of 1990's, the American rock band Trixter. Pete is back and on the heels of his successful 1st release of 2024, "Around Again". His follow-up single, and "Save Me" will be debuted on October 11th 2024.



Pete says, the inspiration for, Save Me, "The song started taking form in a jam session, once we got it recorded it was right around the time when Chris Cornell passed and I couldn't get that out of my head. It hurt me more than I knew it would and the lyrics flowed out quickly.”



On the differences between "Around Again" and "Save Me", Pete says "Save Me is more of a rocker, it's more stripped down and groove-oriented. It's probably what the fans would have initially expected from me. The video for Save Me, however, is a departure from the lyrics, and it features his long-time girlfriend rocking out, lip-syncing and playing air guitar to the song.



Pete Loran has kept up his popularity over the years and the 1st single for "Around Again" proved just that. This single,“Save Me”, although it was written with Chris Cornell and his battle and untimely passing in mind, can resonate with many others who may be struggling with depression.

Pete Loran - Save Me- Official Video

