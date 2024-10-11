Paytome Joins North American Partner Conference To Accelerate Fintech Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expanding Strategic Partnerships with US for Global Inclusion

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PayToMe, an AI-driven fintech marketplace, is proud to announce its participation in the North American Partner , hosted by US Bank in Washington, D.C . As an MSP partner of US Bank , PayToMe is dedicated to building a fintech marketplace that simplifies cross-border payments and embedded finance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) globally.

North America Partner Conference

Logos

Continue Reading

This conference provides PayToMe with the opportunity to expand its strategic partnerships, strengthen relationships with existing collaborators, and meet new potential investors. With US Bank playing a pivotal role as both a corporate partner and the event's host, PayToMe will continue its mission to deliver seamless financial solutions through its fintech marketplace , which integrates AI-driven tools , patented Text-to-Pay technology , and cross-border payments .

Leveraging Strategic Partnerships for Growth

With strong partnerships with US Bank , Stripe , Plaid , and AppTech Payments Corp , PayToMe has built a comprehensive marketplace to meet the unique needs of SMBs. The platform connects businesses to over 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications , simplifying financial operations and driving financial inclusion .

Supported by Startupbootcamp , the world's top accelerator , PayToMe is among the top 1% of global startups . This connection has provided the company access to 5,000+ mentors , corporate partners, and investors, helping accelerate its marketplace expansion.

"Partnering with US Bank as an MSP has been a key part of our growth strategy, and we are honored to participate in the North American Partner Conference ," said Mike Ulker , Founder & CEO of PayToMe. "Our mission is to build a fintech marketplace , much like Amazon transformed e-commerce, where businesses can access integrated financial solutions with ease. This conference allows us to deepen our partnerships and connect with new investors who share our vision."

Addressing Financial Challenges for SMBs

SMBs face significant financial obstacles, with $48 billion lost annually due to fraud , payment delays , and invoicing errors . PayToMe's platform addresses these challenges by offering AI-driven fraud protection , customizable invoicing , and embedded finance capabilities, enabling SMBs to scale without the burden of complex IT systems.

Join Us at the North American Partner Conference

PayToMe

invites potential investors, corporate partners, and fintech innovators to connect during the North American Partner Conference in Washington, D.C. Committed to promoting financial inclusion and contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) , PayToMe looks forward to forming new collaborations and expanding its mission of driving global financial solutions.

About PayToMe:

Based in Silicon Valley, PayToMe is a fintech marketplace specializing in AI-driven payment solutions , cross-border financial transactions , and customizable digital invoicing for over 100 countries . With connections to 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications through strategic partnerships including Stripe, Plaid, US Bank, and AppTech Payments Corp ., PayToMe is at the forefront of innovation in the financial services industry. Its suite of services, including Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS) , Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) , and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) , empowers businesses to optimize financial processes, enhance cash flow, reduce fraud while contributing to a sustainable and socially responsible financial ecosystem. PayToMe has been honored with eight American and International business awards for Technology Excellence and Social Impact. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Mike Ulker

(650) 963 4969

[email protected]



SOURCE PayToMe

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED