Rodents Nesting In Your Attic In Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News And Surrounding Cities

Rodents such as rats and mice will nest in your homes attic and crawl space when in starts to get cooler. Seal up now and keep them out.

- Tanner BaineVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the weather cools and winter approaches, across the Hampton Roads area may face an unwanted invasion: rodents seeking warmth and shelter in attics and crawl spaces. Universal Pest & Termite, with two locations in Virginia Beach and a third in Newport News, is warning homeowners to be vigilant and offering expert pest control solutions to prevent rodent infestations before they begin.Rodents, such as mice and rats , often seek refuge in the warmer, hidden areas of homes during the fall and winter months. Attics and crawl spaces provide ideal nesting environments due to their insulation, warmth, and seclusion. Once inside, these pests can cause significant damage by gnawing on wires, insulation, and wood, potentially leading to costly repairs and health hazards."Rodents can be a serious problem for homeowners, especially as temperatures drop and they look for warm places to nest," said George Pilkington, owner of Universal Pest & Termite. "Beyond the damage they cause to your home, they also carry diseases and can contaminate food sources. That's why it's so important to address any potential issues early, before they have a chance to become a bigger problem."Universal Pest & Termite offers a comprehensive inspection and prevention plan that includes:Thorough Home Inspection: Identifying vulnerable areas in attics, crawl spaces, and exterior structures that may allow rodents to enter.Exclusion Techniques:- Sealing entry points to keep rodents out.Safe and Effective Treatments:- Using eco-friendly, pet- and family-safe methods to remove any existing rodent populations.Ongoing Monitoring:- Providing continuous protection and peace of mind for homeowners.With more than 24 years of experience in pest control, Universal Pest & Termite is committed to protecting homes throughout the Virginia Beach and Newport News areas. Their team of licensed professionals is ready to provide expert solutions to keep your home safe from rodents and other pests as the seasons change.For more information or to schedule a free inspection, visit or call Universal Pest & Termite at 757-502-0200.About Universal Pest & TermiteUniversal Pest & Termite has been a trusted provider of pest control services for more than 24years. With two locations in Virginia Beach and one in Newport News, they offer a wide range of services including rodent control, termite treatment, and moisture management solutions for homes and businesses. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and eco-friendly practices makes them a leader in the pest control industry.Media Contact:Brittany BaineUniversal Pest & Termite757-502-0200...

