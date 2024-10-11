US Colorado Gold Mine Accident Leaves One Dead

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) One person died and 23 people have been rescued after they were trapped 1,000 feet (305 metres) underground inside a mine in the US state of Colorado, local authorities said.

The individuals were part of a tour group and became stuck near the bottom of the Mollie Kathleen Mine in Cripple Creek, Teller County of Colorado, around Thursday noon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident was caused by equipment malfunction, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

At around noon, the mine experienced a mechanical issue with its elevator system, causing "a severe danger for the participants," Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell told a press conference.

Multiple agencies, including search and rescue teams, responded to the accident with heavy equipment.

Eleven people were rescued earlier Thursday and 12 more people were trapped at the bottom of the mine for several hours before being rescued Thursday night.

Elevator and mine safety experts were on site to inspect the elevator's safety before it was used to bring the 12 trapped up to the ground.

Among those rescued, two were children and four were seen by medical personnel for minor injuries, Mikesell said.

"I am relieved that 12 of the people trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Mine have been safely rescued. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual lost in this incident," Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement Thursday night.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the accident.

The mine is a popular tourist destination. It last experienced an accident in 1986, and it has been operating as a family-owned tourist attraction for "well over 50 years," Mikesell said.