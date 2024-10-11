SHORE Wraps Up A Successful Summer With Two Wins At The Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- Pressat) After a recent run of major supermarket listings in Scotland, SHORE The Scottish Seaweed Company (SHORE), has followed the success with two awards at the 23rd Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards, which recognise outstanding food and drink businesses across the country.

SHORE was honoured with the titles of Snack & Accompaniments Product of the Year and Healthier Choice Product of the Year for their Seaweed Chips-delicious snacks that are not only better for you but also better for the planet. These accolades reinforce SHORE's ongoing commitment to transforming sustainable, locally sourced Scottish seaweed into nutritious products that taste delicious.

With recent launches in Tesco and Morrisons, along with a new Salt & Balsamic flavour being launched in Sainsbury's and introduced in early September, the last few months have been a remarkable journey for the brand.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious Scottish award” said Keith Paterson, head of SHORE.“It's a strong endorsement of our Seaweed Chips-a product proudly made in Scotland from a uniquely sustainable Scottish food source. This summer, it's been a privilege not only to be gaining traction with major retailers but also to resonate with food and drink professionals within the Scotland F&D industry itself”.

SHORE's Seaweed Chips are now available in select Tesco, Morrisons, Co-op, and Sainsbury's stores across Scotland. The new Salt & Balsamic flavour has recently been added to their Sainsbury's range. All flavours can also be found in hundreds of independent stores across the country, as well as in Holland & Barrett and Booths locations nationwide

