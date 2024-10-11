Al Rawabi Group Conducts Third Town Hall Meeting In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Rawabi Group of Companies successfully conducted its 3rd Town Hall Meeting, an event that brought together key leadership figures, including Honorable Managing Director Mohammed Abdulla, Executive Director Ajmal Abdulla, Group Director Muhammed Sadhiq, Group Director Harris Thayyil, and Group General Manager Kannu Baker.

One of the event's highlights was the recognition of over 100 long-serving employees who have been with Al Rawabi Group for 15 years or more. This amazing event showcased the company's deep appreciation for the dedication and loyalty of its workforce.

The event also celebrated the academic achievements of employees' children through the“Edu Rawabi” initiative.“Edu Rawabi,” a program close to the heart of Managing Director Mohammed Abdulla, is designed to nurture and support the educational aspirations of the children of Al Rawabi employees, providing them with resources and encouragement to excel in their studies.

Additionally, the event saw the launch of the“Ideas Club,” a new platform aimed at fostering creativity and innovation among Al Rawabi staff. The Ideas Club is an open space for employees to share their ideas and contribute to the company's continuous growth, underscoring Al Rawabi's belief that innovation thrives when creativity is nurtured.

The event culminated in an inspiring talk on“Progressive Leadership” by Group General Manager Kannu Baker, emphasizing the importance of technical skills, human resource skills, and conceptual skills in transforming employees' leadership qualities.

His insightful address provided valuable perspectives on how these skills are critical for driving personal and professional growth, leaving a lasting impact on the staff in attendance.

Al Rawabi's 3rd Town Hall Meeting was a true reflection of the company's commitment to its employees, fostering a culture of recognition, learning, and innovation.