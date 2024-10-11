Over 140 New Models Of Drones Have Been Authorized For Operation In AFU This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robotic systems of domestic production have been codified and approved for operation in the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was reported by the of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

The ministry recalled that in 2023, 60 unmanned aerial systems and nine ground robotic systems of Ukrainian production were codified.

Colonel Volodymyr Rochniak, Head of the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment, noted the rapidly increasing role of unmanned systems on the battlefield.

“Ukrainian weapon makers are quick to respond to the needs of the frontline. Today, they produce unmanned systems of a wide range of products,” said the colonel.

According to him, Ukrainian weapon makers are actively developing the production of aviation drones for various purposes: kamikazes, bombers, scouts, and correctors. They also produce different types (airplane, copter) and ranges (tactical, operational, strategic).

Ground-based robotic systems also perform a wide range of tasks: strike, reconnaissance, logistics, evacuation, engineering, etc.

It is noted that more than 40% of all drones authorized for use this year were codified in the third quarter. This indicates a revival of arms production in Ukraine.

Among the drones authorized for use in the Defense Forces are unmanned systems that are resistant to electronic warfare, radio-transparent, low-noise, with homing and self-destruction systems, etc.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over 900 models of weapons and military equipment have been approved for use in the Defense Forces in the first nine months of this year, including more than 600 of domestic production.

Photo: Ministry of Defense