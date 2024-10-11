Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Colombian Ambassador

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received yesterday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia (non-resident) to the State of Qatar H E Luis Miguel Hoyos. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of providing all support to advance bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.

