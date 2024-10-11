GCC Leaders Place Utmost Priority On Public Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The State of Qatar yesterday hosted the 10th Meeting of the GCC Ministers Committee and the 87th Meeting of the Health Ministers Council of the GCC, both chaired by of Public Health H E Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari.

The meetings resulted in several significant decisions and outcomes, including the approval of the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Plan and the GCC Public Health Information Strategy. These initiatives aim to enhance cooperation among GCC countries to better prepare for and address health challenges in the region, while also strengthening the GCC's role regionally and internationally in the health sector, particularly in health surveillance at entry points to bolster health security.

Additionally, several decisions were approved regarding other council programmes, such as the Gulf Unified Procurement Program, pharmaceutical registration, and the expansion of the electronic pharmaceutical bulletin. Efforts will also be made to update the strategic plan to align with the transformation in healthcare, with a focus on digital health. Furthermore, a Health Martyrs Day was approved, to be observed on March 2, each year, in honour of healthcare workers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

In her speech at the 10th meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Committee, Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari stated,“Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, place the utmost priority on the health of their people. Guided by their wise leadership, we are working diligently to continuously strengthen our healthcare systems to make them more resilient and sustainable, while enhancing our cooperation in the health sector to meet the aspirations of our citizens.”

She added,“In light of the many health challenges we face, strengthening our cooperation at the GCC level, as well as regionally and internationally, is critical for improving efficiency and strengthening health security.”

Al Kuwari further remarked,“Despite the significant achievements our countries have made in healthcare, it is through continued joint efforts, the constant development of health services and technologies, and the nurturing of a skilled health workforce that we can ensure a healthier future for our citizens.”

The Minister stressed the importance of the topics being discussed at the meeting, which aim to build on achievements and strengthen cooperation in healthcare. She added,“One of these topics is the Healthy Cities initiative, a global programme launched by the World Health Organization, which seeks to place health at the top of the social and political agenda for cities.

“We are proud of the distinction our GCC countries have achieved in this regard, and we are honoured that Qatar is the first country in the world to have all its municipalities receive the title of Healthy City.”

She further added,“Another key topic is the implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005), which aim to strengthen the prevention of communicable diseases and promote international cooperation in health, along with advancing the committee's action plan and training programmes.”

GCC Secretary-General H E Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi reaffirmed that Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Council countries, firmly believe that the health sector is key to achieving societal health development, as healthcare represents a strategic investment for the Council countries. In 2022, the number of hospital beds in GCC countries exceeded 121,000, while the number of doctors surpassed 224,000. Additionally, the number of pharmacists across the Council countries rose to over 69,000, and more than 400,000 Gulf citizens benefited from government medical services in other Council countries during 2023.

Meanwhile, during the 87th Meeting of the Health Ministers Council of the GCC, H E Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari stressed the importance of the meeting and the topics being discussed, expressing her hope that the outcomes will contribute to achieving a healthier future for all residents of GCC countries.