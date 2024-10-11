Ayudha Puja 2024: From Date, Time To Significance - All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ayudha Puja 2024: One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals is Ayudha Puja, dedicated to the worship of tool and equipment that people use in their daily life. Falling on the Ninth Day or Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha during Navratri in the month of Ashwina. As a mark of respect to shastras or weapons, devotees perform shastra pooja and worship which are considered the medium of earning money, that ultimately become one's shastra.

Ayudha puja 2024: Date

Navami Tithi coincides with Udaya Tithi on October 12, according to the Panchang. Thus, it will be celebrated on the same day.

Ayudh Puja 2024: Time

Navami Tithi Begins - October 11, 2024 - 12:06 PM

Navami Tithi Ends - October 12, 2024 - 10:58 AM

Ayudha Puja Vijay Muhurta -From 01:30 P.M. 02:17 PM

Ayudha Puja 2024: Significance

Ayudha Puja is celebrated across the country especially in South Indian states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Ayudha puja is associated with Goddess Durga's battle with Mahishasur demon, according to popular legend. Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura, a demon who had taken the form of a buffalo, after a nine-day battle that ended on Navami eve. She used the powers and weapons given to her by various gods and deities. The Ayudha Puja ritual is a way of showing respect for the weapons and equipment she used during this historic conflict.

Ayudha Puja 2024: Rituals

People perform various rituals ranging from cleaning the house to purification of the tools and weapons on the occasion of Ayudha Puja. Devotees mark the occasion by performing puja with haldi, kumkum and sandalwood paste on this auspicious day. Apart from seeking blessings, devotees worship their vehicles. Books and accounting materials are also worshipped on this day, in addition to offering flowers and chanting various Vedic Mantras.





