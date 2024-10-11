Turkish Drone Attack Kills Four Kurdish Militants In Iraq
Date
10/11/2024 2:15:14 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Oct 11 (IANS) A Turkish drone attack killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, the regional Counter-Terrorism Service said in a statement.
On Thursday, the drone struck two vehicles of the PKK members near the town of Amedi in Duhok province in the evening, according to the statement.
Turkish forces frequently carry out cross-border operations targeting PKK militants in Iraq, with a particular focus on the Qandil Mountains, a stronghold of the group, Xinhua news agency reported.
The PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.
Earlier on September 6, a drone strike killed three people including a child in Iraq's Kurdish region, where the Turkish military regularly targets Kurdish fighters.
MENAFN11102024000231011071ID1108769141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.