Qatar Emphasises Addressing Challenges Posed By Urbanisation Through Innovative Strategies

Vienna: The State of Qatar participated in the two-day ministerial session of the Bridge for Cities 2024 event, organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), held under the theme 'Cities of Tomorrow: Collaborative Strategies for New Cities' in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

The State of Qatar's delegation at the meeting was led by H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah

H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, who emphasised the importance of addressing the wave of urbanization and the increasing challenges faced by the world through developing innovative strategies to create sustainable, smart, and technologically integrated cities capable of tackling the challenges of future urban areas and providing effective urban solutions on a global scale.

He pointed to the efforts made by the State of Qatar to address urban challenges at the national level, which include Qatar National Vision 2030, the Qatar National Master Plan (QNMP), the Qatar National Development Framework (QNDF), and the Municipality Spatial Development Plan (MSDP) that encompass the National Open Space and Recreational Facilities Strategy, the Climate Change Strategy (CCS) for Urban Planning and Urban Development Sector, the Qatar National Housing Strategy, and the Greenbelt Zone.

He said that the State of Qatar is proud of being the first country in the world to have all its cities awarded the title of 'Healthy City' by the World Health Organization, which underscores the significant efforts made by the State to provide sustainable and healthier options for its population.

The session focused on national urban policies to address development challenges, including key issues such as how to plan for the future of urbanization, how to collaborate with local governments at the city level, the innovations being utilized and the partnerships being formed, ways to enhance and diversify funding channels, and the type of connection that exists and can be strengthened with the UNIDO and its ongoing efforts in industrial and economic growth. The session also reviewed the insights of participating ministers and the experiences of their countries in innovating solutions for a sustainable urban future.